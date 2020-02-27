Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 67,031 News Posts

Baldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog

Leaked screenshots show Baldur's Gate 3 has an innovative mix of turn-based and real-time with a pause combat

By Derek Strickland on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:54 am CST - 1 min, 9 secs reading time

French website JeuxActu just accidentally uploaded new Baldur's Gate 3 screenshots, revealing the inner workings of Larian's new RPG sequel.

Baldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 2 | TweakTown.com

The newly leaked Baldur's Gate 3 screenshots show two things: A mixture of Real-Time Wait with a Pause (RTwP) combat lifted straight from the original cRPG series, and turn-based combat similar to Larian's previous Divinity: Original Sin games. The two modes interact and complement each other during battles to allow for maximum strategic planning; the idea could be to mostly use RTwP to plan things out and then execute via the turn-based combat sequences.

What's really surprising is Baldur's Gate 3's new dialog system. The visuals are of superb quality and remind me of Dragon Age or The Witcher 3, complete with multiple choices. Larian has created some amazing-looking graphics that rival today's games and there's tons of polish, making the sequel really stand out.

Larian is expected to reveal full-on Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay today at 3PM EST on its official channels.

Baldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 1 | TweakTown.comBaldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 3 | TweakTown.comBaldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 4 | TweakTown.comBaldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 5 | TweakTown.com
Baldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 6 | TweakTown.com
Baldur's Gate 3 is turn-based and RTwP, has Witcher 3-style dialog 7 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
$15.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2020 at 11:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.