Facebook will ban any fake coronavirus ads under new anti-fear policy

Facebook has confirmed that they will be actively battling the coronavirus on their platform in the form of removing any false advertising regarding the subject.

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider that "We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. We also have policies for surfaces like Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior."

So, while Facebook can't necessarily do anything about the physical spreading of COVID-19, they have decided to battle it in their own way by removing any misinformation on its platforms. The spokesperson seems to be talking about any advertising about COVID-19 that will cause a "sense of urgency". Examples of this could be ads promoting any fake cures to the virus, prompts for donations to the infected, protective gear, prevention methods, misleading claims about health resources etc.

Basically, this addition by Facebook has implemented an anti-fear mongering policy that won't allow people to profit off scaring other people.