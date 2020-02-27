Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,586 Reviews & Articles | 67,026 News Posts

Facebook will ban any fake coronavirus ads under new anti-fear policy

Facebook will be protecting it's user base from any ads that promote coronavirus fear mongering

By Jak Connor on Feb 27, 2020 at 02:43 am CST - 1 min, 6 secs reading time

Facebook has confirmed that they will be actively battling the coronavirus on their platform in the form of removing any false advertising regarding the subject.

Facebook will ban any fake coronavirus ads under new anti-fear policy | TweakTown.com

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider that "We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. We also have policies for surfaces like Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior."

So, while Facebook can't necessarily do anything about the physical spreading of COVID-19, they have decided to battle it in their own way by removing any misinformation on its platforms. The spokesperson seems to be talking about any advertising about COVID-19 that will cause a "sense of urgency". Examples of this could be ads promoting any fake cures to the virus, prompts for donations to the infected, protective gear, prevention methods, misleading claims about health resources etc.

Basically, this addition by Facebook has implemented an anti-fear mongering policy that won't allow people to profit off scaring other people.

Buy at Amazon

The Wuhan Coronavirus Survival Manual

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.36
$14.36--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2020 at 9:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, theverge.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.