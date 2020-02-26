Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus: first COVID-19 vaccine is ready for human testing

A US biotech firm has said that they are ready to test their coronavirus vaccine on humans

By Jak Connor on Feb 26, 2020 02:37 am CST - 1 min, 11 secs reading time

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading around the globe, health officials are rushing to create a vaccine that can battle the virus.

US biotech firm, Moderna, has said that they have created an experimental COVID-19 vaccine that has now been shipped off to US government researchers for further testing. The initial first trails for the vaccine are planned for sometime in April, but approvals for this vaccine could take as long as a year to get through.

Moderna has said that the first vials of the vaccine will be used in what is called a Phase 1 study, which usually means that the vaccine will be used on a small sample size of healthy humans. Moderna also sent a batch of the vaccine off to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). According to NIAID director Anthony Fauci, the "first step" for a vaccine coming to market will be discovered in April. If you are after any more information regarding COVID-19, check out our "what you need to know" article here.

NEWS SOURCE:7news.com.au

