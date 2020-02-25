Save Outlook: Five Ways to Recover Email from Error 0x8004010F

Seeing error 0x8004010F: Outlook data file cannot be accessed? You might need a recovery repair tool

Email services with a bright design and many new features appear almost every day. However, none of them could replace Outlook or at least compete with it. You can only come to terms with this. The secret to the popularity of the service is that it is part of the Microsoft Office suite, intuitive and straightforward. Besides, only Outlook allows you to take full advantage of the many features of Microsoft Exchange Server.

Of course, Outlook is not only mail but also a diary, calendar, notes, and messages. Almost all human life is stored in one encrypted file. Therefore, it's not very good if, when you try to enter the mail client, such a message pops up: 0x8004010F: Outlook data file cannot be accessed.

No panic! We will try to find out what happened to the mail. Most likely, it's not too late to save it.

Spoiler: I'm not particularly eager to look in the answers, but if someone is in a hurry, the Recovery Toolbox for Outlook which is very useful in such situations, saved me.

Returning the Outlook File

The appearance of the 0x8004010F error means that the Outlook file that stores all the mail is damaged or lost. Gone with the spring wind? It doesn't matter what happened. You can quickly recover lost mailings if you use a server with IMAP protocol support (Exchange Server, Office365, Gmail, Mail.ru, and the like).

How does it work? The server automatically saves a copy of the file stored on the hard disk; therefore, at any time, we can access the lost data. To do this, you need to abandon the local file that has stopped responding and create a new one using the unique Outlook tool.

Very similar to syncing local data with the cloud, right? Specialized knowledge for recovery is not needed, and the process itself consists of six easy steps-further details.

Recovering an Outlook Account from a Remote Server

Start Outlook.

Go to Account settings.

Select the account you want to recover.

Select the Change folder.

Click the New Outlook Data File.

Confirm the changes with OK.

If everything went well, you would get access to the lost mail. Exhale and go to check the mailing list. If not, then with a nasty sound this window will pop up:

This popup often happens. Try disabling any programs that could affect the recovery process and carry out the procedure from the very beginning. However, the chances of success tend to zero. Mail is not available on the remote server, which is possible, for example, if Outlook uses the POP3 protocol, and all mailings are stored in one local file.

No need to worry. Even after recovery using the server failed, options remain. First, check the Windows settings; there is a chance that they cause the failure. You may not have permission to access the local Outlook file, and this will lead to an error. To configure access rights, do the following:

1. Launch Windows Explorer.

2. Select the desired PST file. If its location is unknown, you can find the file using the same explorer, for this, enter in the window: "*.pst" (without quotes).

3. Right-click on the file.

4. Go to Properties.

5. Uncheck the box next to Read Only.

6. Click on the Security tab.

7. In the "Groups and Users" menu, you need to select the account under which you are logged in.

8. Make sure that all permissions (except for Special Permissions) are checked.

9. Confirm changes by clicking OK.

Permissions configured, but file still unavailable? So, let's move on. Unfortunately, there are not many options left. The only thing that remains after you tried to restore mail from the server and set the correct system settings is to restore from a backup or other backup mail, PC. Or you can try to repair the damaged file using special programs and services.

Mail Recovery Using Microsoft Office Tools

Please take care of backup in advance-restore mail and forget about the error with the code 0x8004010F: Outlook data file cannot be accessed for a long time. If there is no backup, then you need to look for a unique tool. The good news: one of the most popular PST file recovery software is already on your computer.

We are talking about the Inbox Repair Tool, which comes with the office suite. The tool is easy to use and, importantly, completely free, you need to look for it here:

Outlook 2019/2016: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficerootOffice16

Outlook 2013: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficeOffice15

Outlook 2010: C:Program Files (x86)Microsoft OfficeOffice14

Unfortunately, the free tool does not always work, but the Inbox Repair Tool does not take much time either. It makes sense first to try to solve the problem with its help. If it did not work out, we would look for other options, in any case, you need to return the email.

Online Services

The online recovery and conversion services for Outlook databases give good chances, but you have to pay for the pleasure. There are a large number of such sites, ones of the most popular: https://outlook.recoverytoolbox.com/online/

The whole process takes five minutes to lose:

Select a file on your hard drive

Enter your email

Enter the verification code correctly

Pay for the service in one of the ways offered by the site

If everything is done correctly, and it could not be otherwise, you will receive a link to the corrected file. The cost of the service usually does not exceed ten dollars for one file up to 1 GB in size. The only question is security.

If you are not satisfied that someone unknown will get access to your personal data-bank card numbers, passwords from social networks, family photos-it is better to choose a method that is not related to sending mail to a remote server. For example, install a particular program.

Recovery Toolbox for Outlook

A convenient and inexpensive tool, you can download it from the link: https://outlook.recoverytoolbox.com/outlook-data-file-cannot-be-accessed.html The program does not require connection with third-party sites. Therefore there are no privacy problems when using Recovery Toolbox for Outlook. It's easy with which to work. The developers made sure that you can proceed immediately after installation. Before you begin, it is recommended that you backup an important file.

In such a simple way, you not only protect yourself from surprises, but you can also check the system. If a Windows error pops up during the copy process, you must format or change the hard drive, and then reinstall the system. To not have a disaster again, in the future, do not forget to backup the operating system. The backup will save you nerves and improve digestion.

Bug the error 0x8004010F: Outlook data file cannot be accessed

Recovery Toolbox for Outlook performs well in recovering Outlook accounts after error 8004010F. What do we have to do:

1. Download and install the tool from the official website: https://outlook.recoverytoolbox.com/outlook-data-file-cannot-be-accessed.html

2. Run the installed program.

3. Find the file we need on disk.

4. Left-click on Recovery Mode.

5. Select the folder with the Outlook files.

6. Replace the damaged file with the corrected.

Note! In the latest versions of Outlook, you can replace the file either by manually moving it to the Outlook folder or by using the program method, which needs to be done like this:

1) Select the item File/Details

2) Click Account Settings

3) Select Data Files

4) Select a damaged file from the list

5) Click Open file location...

That's all. Next, we need to delete the old file, otherwise sooner or later, errors will pop up.

Conclusion

Now it remains only to test the work of Outlook. If everything is done according to the instructions, error 0x8004010F: Outlook data file cannot be accessed will not bother you for a long time. Otherwise, reread the article and try to figure out what exactly was done wrong. I hope this little setback did not stop you halfway.

Remember that you can always contact Recovery Toolbox for Outlook support. Experienced specialists will help you. Of course, only if you use the licensed version of the program or pay for the work of the online service.

On this, I say goodbye to you and wish you good luck.