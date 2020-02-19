Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 67,040 News Posts

Tesla Autopilot hackers trick car to accelerate to 85MPH, with tape

McAfee hackers manipulate a speed limit sign, tricks Tesla Autopilot mode into seeing 85MPH instead of 35MPH sign

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 08:23 pm CST - 1 min, 43 secs reading time

Just imagine driving around through a 35MPH zone and some hacker manipulates your Tesla electric car and its Autopilot mode, tricking it into seeing that 35MPH speed sign and making it think it was an 85MPH sign.

Yeah, so a group of McAfee researchers did just that -- manipulated a speed limit sign that tricks the Autopilot self-driving technology that Tesla is a leader in. The researchers put a small sticker on a 35MPH speed limit sign, tricking both a 2016 Tesla Model X and Model S in Autopilot mode, into thinking it was an 85MPH sign -- both vehicles then began accelerating up to 85MPH.

MIT Technology Review says that this isn't the first time researchers have been able to manipulate Tesla in Autopilot mode, where they report: "In an 18-month-long research process, [McAfee researchers] Trivedi and Povolny replicated and expanded upon a host of adversarial machine-learning attacks including a study from UC Berkeley professor Dawn Song that used stickers to trick a self-driving car into believing a stop sign was a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit sign. Last year, hackers tricked a Tesla into veering into the wrong lane in traffic by placing stickers on the road in an adversarial attack meant to manipulate the car's machine-learning algorithms".

We've seen Tesla Autopilot functionality remotely disabled by Tesla Motors by a used Model S owner, a Tesla driver horrifically dying in a car crash playing mobile games, and a US senator calling the Autopilot feature 'misleading'.

Buy at Amazon

Furious 7

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2020 at 8:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

NEWS SOURCES:technologyreview.com, bgr.com, electrek.co

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.