100+ American's on petri dish coronavirus cruise ship blocked from US

With the coronavirus now re-named to COVID-19, officials around the world are attempting to monitor the outbreak via quarantine of the infected. One of those quarantine locations is a cruise ship called Diamond Princess, and aboard that ship is more than one-hundred Americans.

At the moment, Diamond Princess is docked in Yokohama, Japan, with 3,711 passengers and crew on board. All of these passengers and crew have been ordered to stay on the ship to quarantine the spread of COVID-19 and minimalize the spread. Unfortunately, this has not gone to plan, as infected cases aboard the ship have increased over time.

Aboard the Princess are more than one-hundred American citizens, and according to a recent paper released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) these American citizens are not permitted to board flights to the US after they leave to the ship for at least 14 days as they pose a risk to public health.

Here's the CDC's official statement, "After disembarkation from the Diamond Princess, these passengers and crew will be required to wait 14 days without having symptoms or a positive coronavirus test result before they are permitted to board flights to the United States."

Arnold Hopland, a primary-care physician from Tennessee, and currently a passenger aboard the Princess, spoke to The Wall Street in regards to the ship's current condition. Here's what Hopland said once it was discovered his wife contracting the virus before they weren't meant to aboard a plane headed for the US, "I was surprised I was negative because I knew the virus had swept through this boat like wildfire. My analogy is they put us in a petri dish to get infected."

At the moment, COVID-19 has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide and has killed 2,009 people.