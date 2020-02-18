Witcher 3 PC now saves work on Switch port, new graphics options added

Witcher 3's Switch port gets cross-save with PC, opening a new dimension of cross-platform integration

The Witcher 3 on Switch now has cross-save with PC, allowing gamers to freely import their master files from GoG or Steam and play them on-the-go.

Today CD Projekt RED brought one of the most important features to the Switcher: cross-save. The new v3.6 game update lets Switcher gamers link up their GoG or Steam account and import their saves and continue Geralt's epic adventure. This was one of the biggest points of frustration for gamers who double-dipped and had to restart completely from scratch. Now that's not the case, now you can bring your hundreds-hours long game with you wherever you go (Switcher is perfect for long flights and commutes).

There's some potential issues, though. If you use a save file with mods, any issues, glitches, or bugs will transfer over to the Switch version. Also don't rename your master PC file or else the Switch Online cloud save can't access it--assuming you have an active Switch Online membership.

The update also adds a bunch of new graphical options to help improve visuals like:

Bloom

Sharpen

Depth of Field

Depth of Field for Cut-scenes

Chromatic Aberration

Water Quality

Foliage Visibility Range

Anti-Aliasing

Check below for full patch notes:

Update 3.6 - list of changes:

Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes.

While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:

Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch's Cloud Save feature won't be able to recognize it.

Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later.