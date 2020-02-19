Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Analysis: How the Coronavirus will affect the technology industry

A research firm has given their predictions on how the coronavirus will affect the technology industry and its products

By Jak Connor | Feb 19, 2020 01:10 am CST

The coronavirus is not only affecting millions of people's lives, but it's also affecting massive industries such as technology is most of its forms.

analysis-how-the-coronavirus-will-affect-technology-industry_01

TrendForce, a research firm have released their predictions for how the coronavirus will affect certain sub-industries of technology. This is, of course, mainly due to how China has closed down its factories in fear of the coronavirus spreading. TrendForce predicts that smartwatches will suffer the most with a forecast of 12.1 million units being shipped compared to the previous 14.4 million -(16%).

The researchers predict that Notebooks will be the next product to take a hit as it's expected that there will be a 12.3% drop in units (30.7 million units from 35 million). The next industry, after that, seems to be smart speakers with the previous forecast sitting at 26.4 million units and now is estimated to at around 23.4 million units (-12.1%). Smartphones are also following close behind with the previous forecast sitting at 35 million, and now sitting at 30.7 million (-12.3%).

On a side note, TrendForce says, "the downstream ODMs and brands in the supply chain are undoubtedly hit the most by the coronavirus outbreak. These companies lost precious working days after work resumption was postponed. After their production is resumed, on a whole, operators' work resumption rate is low. Besides, all types of materials and components are in shortage. Hence, productivity plummets."

In other news about the coronavirus, it recently had it's name changed by the World Health Organization, more on that story here. The coronavirus also has caused the MWC to be cancelled, check out that story here. For anymore news on the coronavirus, check out this link here.

