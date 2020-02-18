Clean electricity can be generated 'out of thin air' with this device

Researchers and scientists have managed to create a new device that can generate electricity straight out of thin air.

Nature has reported that scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) have developed a new device that uses a natural protein to generate electricity from moisture in the air. Jun Yao, the electrical engineer, and mircobiologist who created the device has called it "Air-gen", or more specifically, an air-powered generator.

The new device connects electrodes to protein nanowires in a specific way that an electrical current is created from the water vapor that is naturally occurring the atmosphere. Yao says, "We are literally making electricity out of thin air. The Air-gen generates clean energy 24/7." The current model of the air-gen is able to generate power in environments that have low water vapor present in them, such as the Sahara Desert. It also is non-polluting, renewable and low-cost. If you are interested in learning more about this new invention, check out this link here.