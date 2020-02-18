Coronavirus forces Hubei's 58 million people into indefinite lockdown

58 million people are locked down in China's Hubei province, only one family member can leave the house every 3 days

It was only a few days ago that the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the coronavirus outbreak "public enemy number 1". Now, we are hearing reports that 58 million people are facing severe lockdown.

According to a new report by News.com.au, 58 million people have been forced into lockdown in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Hubei is located around 2.5hrs away from the city of Wuhan, and according to this new report, each of Hubei's 200,000 rural communities will be sealed shut and their entrances guarded. Only one member from each family is allowed to leave the house every three days to buy living essentials such as food and water supplies.

All roads in Hubei have been closed down, with the exception of police vans and ambulances. Businesses will also stay closed, with the exception of chemists, hotels, supermarkets, and medical services. Hubei accounts for over 80% of the confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as 96% of the deaths in China. According to the regulators who spoke in the South China Morning Post, "In principle, every villager should stay at home. If he really needs to step outside, he has to wear a mask and keep a minimum 1.5 metres from other people."

"All leisure and entertainment venues shall be shut down and all group activities shall be suspended. Weddings should be postponed, and funeral processes minimised ... Visiting other households is strictly prohibited, as is playing mahjong and card games."