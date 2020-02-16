Tesla Motors 'Anti-Handbook Handbook' for new employees gets leaked

Well, well, well... what do we have here? Oh, just the Tesla Motors self-titled 'Anti-Handbook Handbook' for new employees which is actually ridiculously awesome. Check out the Tesla Anti-Handbook Handbook right here.

The purported Anti-Handbook Handbook is filled with regular-sounding explanations of everything, and not a bunch of stuff that is corporate speak. It's actually very refreshing, with Tesla starting off the Anti-Handbook Handbook with: "We're Tesla. We're changing the world. We're willing to rethink everything. We're different and we like it that way. Being different allows us to do what no one else is doing; to do what others tell us is impossible".

Tesla also says that anyone at Tesla can and should email or talk to anyone else "according to what they think is the fastest way to solve a problem for the benefit of the whole company". Tesla staff can talk to their managers, their manager's manager, to a VP in another department, or even Elon Musk himself -- the Anti-Handbook Handbook adds that "you can talk to anyone without anyone else's permission. Moreover, you should consider yourself obligated to do so until the right thing happens".

That right there, is awesome. You can read the entire of Tesla's Anti-Handbook Handbook here.