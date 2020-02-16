Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,582 Reviews & Articles | 66,975 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

Xbox One, PS4 sales plummet because of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

NPD Group report shows PS4 and Xbox One sales lower than expected, preparing for PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 16, 2020 10:50 pm CST

Microsoft and Sony are seeing lower-than-expected sales of their current-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, according to the latest report from market analysts NPD Group. The reason? The upcoming next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, that's why.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted out: "An interesting takeaway from the US NPD report is that PS4 and XB1 hardware sales in Jan 2020 are considerably lower than PS3 and 360 were in Jan 2013. Next-gen consoles are around the corner but both are declining sharper than expected. Switch continues to remain steady".

Hardware sales were down 35% in January 2020 compared to January 2019, while total spending throughout gaming hardware, software, accessories, and game cards is down 26% compared to the same time as 2019.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$319.79
$319.79$320.80$330.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2020 at 6:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:vg247.com, fextralife.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.