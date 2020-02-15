Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The Division 2 might not come to Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5

Ubisoft Massive has 'not looking at porting' The Division 2 to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 15, 2020 08:32 pm CST

The Division 2 was one of the best-looking games of 2019, but Ubisoft Massive's popular game will most likely not find a new home on the next-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Ubisoft Massive Associate Creative Director Yannick Banchereau said: "we are not looking at porting it to new platforms. What I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible".

We could expect The Division 2 to run on the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but they might do it through Microsoft and Sony providing backwards compatibility -- and not a newer version of the game tuned specifically for the additional power in the new consoles.

