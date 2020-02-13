Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA adjusts outlook by $100 million over coronavirus

NVIDIA pulls out of MWC 2020 because of coronavirus, but also reduces outlook by 2019 because of it too

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 13, 2020 11:59 pm CST

NVIDIA completely pulled out of Mobile World Congress before the MWC organizers GSMA canceled the event, all over coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak and fears globally have also pushed NVIDIA to reduce its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 by $100 million over the disease outbreak. NVIDIA's earnings reports for fiscal year 2020 were stellar, with revenues of $10.92 billion -- down 7% from the previous year.

Still, NVIDIA's recent Q4 2019 revenue ended on January 26, 2020 saw them pull in $3.11 billion -- up a huge 41% from the previous year with its $2.1 billion. This is all thanks to its gaming technologies like GeForce graphics cards and NVIDIA's big push into AI.

