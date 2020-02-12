PS5 icon listing on PlayStation website was probably faked

Sony supposedly updated the Japaneses PlayStation website with a V-shaped PS5 icon, but it's probably fake

A PlayStation 5 icon reportedly popped up on the PS Japan website, showing the V-shaped devkit design. This is most likely a Photoshop fake.

Next-gen fever has set in, leading to rampant speculation, faked images, mock-ups, and reports. The latest is a supposed photo of Sony's Japanese PlayStation website that has a very interesting-looking PS5 icon at the top. The idea is Sony accidentally updated the website to include the PS5, then promptly took it down. At the time of writing there is no PS5 listing in the PS Japan product page section.

There's some big issues with this story. Only one image exists, which is pretty fishy in of itself. If Sony had actually uploaded a PS5 icon, more than one person would've spotted it and we'd see it everywhere. I also combed over archived versions of the PS Japan mainsite from yesterday and there's nothing to be found. If it is accurate, and with the very slim chance that no one else spotted it, Sony must've updated it today before anyone archived the page.

The current PlayStation Japan website.

Also...why would someone take an actual photograph of the website instead of a screenshot? To keep details fuzzy of course.

It pretty much goes without saying this is a fake. I thought it pertinent to write about before other websites blow up the internet with reports of "PS5 V-shaped design confirmed by leaked PlayStation website!"

Remember Sony's final PlayStation 5 should look much different than the devkit for one simple reason: the devkit was made to be stacked, hence the crazy stingray chassis with its front-facing exhaust and intake system. There's no need for this design in the final version because gamers aren't stacking the hardware.

And, of course, it looks terrible.

So what will the PlayStation 5 look like? No one knows for sure, but prototypes might've leaked out that show an X-shaped parallelogram shape. Nothing's been confirmed and Sony is guarding the PS5 very, very closely.

Sony says it's not quite ready to reveal the PlayStation 5 just yet so we probably won't see a reveal in February, contrary to previous reports.

The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

