Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 66,900 News Posts

The 'Intelligence coup of the century' busted open, CIA & NSA exposed

A secretly run intelligence gathering coup has been busted open, revealing participation by CIA and NSA and their motives

By Jak Connor | Feb 12, 2020 02:08 am CST

What if I told you that the United States intelligence agencies secretly owned a device manufacturing company that provided both foreign country officials, and U.S. officials with devices they could listen to?

the-intelligence-coup-of-century-busted-open-cia-nsa-exposed_01

According to a new report by the Washington Post and ZDF, the United States intelligence agencies secretly owned and ran a company that supplied government spy officials with devices that allowed them to listen in to all communications. The report by WAPO and ZDF detail how the CIA, NSA, and Western German intelligence ran in secret one of the world's largest encrypted communications supplier called Crypto AG.

Foreign governments were reportedly paying the U.S. and West Germany "good money" for supplying them with secrets from these devices that were recording all communications between spy officials. Even U.S. officials weren't safe from the phony devices, with the report saying that higher-up officials insisted that the rigged devices be sent to all persons, ally or not. Crypto AG didn't just make rigged devices either. The report states that two versions were made -- one for friendly governments (select countries/persons) and the other rigged systems that would be provided to the rest of the world. For more information about this discovery, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Intelligence; From Secrets to Policy 7th Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$87.00
$87.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2020 at 8:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:washingtonpost.com, wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.