Data leak reveals inmate incarceration records, identity theft likely

Inmates in Flordia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia have had their data leaked online

By Jak Connor | Feb 12, 2020 01:08 am CST

Data leaks are never good, and as the internet is adopted by more and more people every day, hackers are continuously finding holes in business networks and leaking sensitive data online.

critical-data-leak-affecting-inmates-in-the-us_01

In this instance, we are talking about JailCore, which is a correctional facility management and compliance cloud-based application. vpnMentor, who is a cybersecurity research team, found that 36,077 files were leaked online from an Amazon server linked back to JailCore. Now, these files were nothing to roll your eyes at, as they contain sensitive information for inmates in detention centers located in the following states; Flordia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The data leak is a large threat to the inmates whose sensitive information was exposed, as criminals who are outside of prison and have nefarious motives can easily steal a person/s identity. The leak contained data in the following categories; prescription records, dosage amounts, correctional officer names, inmates' full names, headcounts, inmate ID, dates of birth, cell locations, officer audit logs, mugshots, inmate activity records, and much more. If you are interested in checking out what else was leaked online, visit this link here.

Leaked data categories:

  • Prescription records for inmates (PHI)
  • Medicine name
  • Dosage amount
  • Start and end date
  • Prescription quantity & refills remaining
  • Time/date administered
  • Full name of correctional officer who administered (and, in some cases, their signature)
  • If the inmate took the prescription or refused
  • PII of inmates
  • Full name
  • Booking number
  • Date of birth
  • Cell location
  • Mugshot
  • Headcount report
  • Date
  • Name of inmate
  • Inmate ID
  • Inmate date of birth
  • Inmate cell location (including 'detox' facilities)
  • Officer Audit Log
  • Type of observation (eg: isolation, cell, head count)
  • Date/time of observation
  • Which inmate and/or cell observed
  • Inmate activity (time meal served, time returned to cell, etc.)
  • Inmate Mugshots
  • Inmate Activities Report
  • Restroom
  • Shower
  • Meals
  • Return to cell
  • Visits
  • Recreation
  • Packages
  • Cleaning
NEWS SOURCES:vpnmentor.com

