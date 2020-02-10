Nikola Motors hybrid fuel-cell concept truck to battle Cybertruck

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Nikola Motors unveils its Badger: a new electric pickup truck that will battle the Tesla Cybertruck

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 10, 2020 09:55 pm CST

The world is well aware of Tesla's all-electric Cybertruck, but now more and more car companies will get on the electric truck hype train with Nikola Motors joining in on the fun with its new electric pick up truck dubbed Badger.

Nikola Motors' new Badger will be offered as both a fully battery-electric vehicle, as well as an electric/fuel-cell hybrid that will have some serious horsepower. The hybrid powertrain of the Nikola Motors Badger will have a maximum range of 600 miles, while the battery-powered model taps out at 300 miles.

The company claims the electric truck will have towing power of up to 8000 pounds, and will go from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. Nikola Motors will be getting very close to Tesla Cybertruck territory if it can meet these claims, which would not be too bad at all. But when can we expect the Badger? The company will fully detail its new Badger truck at the Nikola World 2020 event in September, where it will then accept limited reservations.

NEWS SOURCES:prnewswire.com

