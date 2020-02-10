2 teens cost Walmart almost $10,000 for 'I have the coronavirus' prank

With the coronavirus causing severe concern around the globe about safety, now is probably not the best time to do pranks about it. That train of thought didn't occur to two teens who are now facing police charges.

The two teens are 19-year-old man Tyler Wallace and his 17-year-old friend of Wallace, who wasn't named. Wallace and his friend were caught in Walmart, holding a sign that said "I have the coronavirus", and also spraying Lysol on produce, clothing, and other products. Wallace is being charged with disorderly conduct, retail theft, and criminal trespass. Wallace's friend is being charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Police have said that they don't believe either of the teens actually has the coronavirus called 2019-nCoV. Walmart also said that it had cost them $7,300 to replace all of the produce, and a further $2,400 to clean up the store after the "prank". If you are interested in checking out more news surrounding the coronavirus, click this link here.