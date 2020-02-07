Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Joker & Harley Quinn smartphone costs $5210

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 44 mins ago

Samsung is days away from its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 where we'll see the new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones unveiled, as well as our official look of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

The new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will be competing directly against Motorola's just-released foldable Razr smartphone, but now we have some slick new custom Galaxy Z Flip smartphones from Russian custom smartphone maker Caviar. The new Galaxy Z Flip is receiving some gorgeous Joker & Harley Quinn limited edition love, as well as some high-end luxury Carbon Titanium and Golden limited edition handsets.

First up we have the new Joker & Harley Quinn limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, with Harley Quinn on one side of the phone, and Joker on the other. The entire phone is dipped in 24-carat gold, with a deliciously decorated border that has card game symbols in the heart, diamond, clover, and spades.

Caviar's new Galaxy Z Flip Limited Edition smartphones in the Joker and Harley Quinn variant cost an astounding $5210, with Caviar making just 54 of them -- 54 is a very specific number, which represents the 54 cards in a deck (2 more than 52 if you include both the Jokers).

