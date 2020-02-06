Coronavirus to interrupt Switch production and stall console supply

A bit ago Nintendo confirmed China's coronavirus outbreak would interrupt production of Switch console hardware, and now the company reiterates that hardware supplies in Japan will be delayed.

The tech sector is getting hit in a big way as China weathers the coronvirus health hazard by shutting down chip-making factories and plants. Console-makers like Nintendo are planning for delays of hardware supplies in the coming weeks as Foxconn, the leading manufacturer of Switch hardware, has temporarily closed due to the virus.

Today Nintendo announced that Switch supplies will remain constrained in Japan due to the coronavirus. JoyCon production, main Switch hardware--including the base, Switch Lite, and new Animal Crossing bundles--, and the massively outsold Ring Fit Adventure will all be delayed.

"Due to the current outbreak of the new coronavirus infection, it is expected that production and shipment delays will be inevitable for peripheral devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con produced in China for the Japanese market. Was. Similarly, shipments of the currently out-of-stock Ring Fit Adventure are expected to be delayed.

"We will continue to work to deliver products as soon as possible while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection."

This delay could impact Nintendo's planned long-term momentum for the Switch, a console which has sold more than 52 million units worldwide.

The virus could summarily affect production of all console hardware and lead to a delay in next-gen systems past 2020.