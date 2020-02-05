Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition beta will be 'coming soon'

Put your strategy cap on, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will be launching soon

By: Jak Connor from 36 mins ago

The third installment in the coming Definitive Editions for the Age of Empires series is almost upon us, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will be released "soon".

According to a new Twitter post from the official Age of Empires Twitter account, the Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition beta will be arriving in the inbox's of Insiders very soon. The post reminds everyone that if you want to play Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition when it releases, then you will have to sign up for the Insiders program. A link to that can be found here.

Many Age of Empires fans have expressed their concerns over the third Definitive Edition releasing and developer support for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition going down the toilet. This won't be the case as the Twitter account has replied to a fan who voiced these exact concerns, here's what they said - "Don't worry! It's still being worked on and will continue to be updated through all of this. We have several teams working on different things all the time! :)". Divide and conquer, am I right?

