Bethesda bringing Fallout 76 to Steam in attempt to recapture fans

Fallout 76 is coming to Steam for the first time in a bid to expand the playerbase, complete with the big new Wastelanders expansion

With an imminent Steam launch and the game-changing Wastelanders expansion on the way, April might be the most important month of Fallout 76's life.

Fallout 76 is coming to Steam on April 7, 2020, the same day the free Wastelanders update rolls out. This will be a big proving point for Bethesda's hotly-contested live game. The intent is clear: Bethesda wants to grow playerbase with a Steam release while simultaneously reinvigorating the game with an update. The idea is to pull lapsed users back to the game while also giving current players more content, and appealing to Steam's massive 90 million userbase.

Wastelanders itself is a big deal for Fallout 76. The expansion will dramatically change the game by adding actual human NPCs to the world and bringing some much-needed agency to irradiated Appalachia. There's also new questlines, items and gear, creatures, and a choice-driven system that actually reflects Fallout's roots.

It's absolutely critical this is handled properly because it's a rare opportunity to re-engage, re-sell, and further expand horizons all at the same time. Whether or not it works depends wholly on big things like fun factor, monetization, and overall engaging gameplay, but I'm hoping Bethesda has learned a lot from its mis-steps at launch.

Then again, there is a $100 a year subscription service for private servers, as well as distinct pay-to-win time-saving microtransactions.

Fallout 76 launches on Steam on April 7, 2020, the same date as the free Wastelanders expansion rolls out. Users on Bethesda.net will be able to play with Steam users, too. Just don't re-buy the game on Steam if you already own it on Bethesda.net--your Atoms won't transfer over.

If you already have Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, you will not be able to transfer your Atoms or Fallout 1st membership balance between Bethesda.net and Steam. Additionally, Atoms you earn are specific to one or the other platform. However, items you have purchased through the Atomic Shop will be shared across both platforms - Bethesda.net and Steam.

New Main Quest and Revamped Original Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest as well as a revamped original main quest line - with friends or solo - starting from the moment you leave Vault 76. New and veteran players alike will take on new missions, explore new locations and fight with (or against) the new faces that have made their long-awaited return to West Virginia.

Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with classic dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.