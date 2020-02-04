PlayStation 5 February reveal may not happen, Sony needs more time

The rumored February PS5 reveal probably won't happen as Sony says it needs more time

Sony today launched a PS5 website portion on PlayStation.com, and also might've squashed rumors of a February reveal event.

Sony's big PS5 February reveal event might be postponed after all. On a new PlayStation 5 website, the company says it's "not quite ready to reveal the PlayStation 5," and prompts gamers to sign up for a digital newsletter for more info before and as it happens. The sign-up button isn't yet live, though.

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games," the site reads.

The PS5 should be beastly in specs and capabilities. The next-gen system will tap a new Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU combo specially designed by AMD, complete with raytracing support, Variable Rate Shading, Variable Refresh Rates, and a potent SSD to deliver up to 8K gaming, 4K 60FPS, 1080p 120FPS, and lots of varying performance options in between.

Speaking of the SSD, there's slight evidence the PlayStation 5 could use Samsung's upcoming 980 QVO NVMe SSD that's built on its 6th Generation VNAND. If so, it's likely the console will use Phison's E19T controllers for a DRAM-less SSD. This way Sony's can keep costs down both with lower-cost QLC (Quad-Level Cell) flash and DRAM-less storage.

The PlayStation 5 will also be fully backward compatible with PlayStation 4 games.

The console will release in Holiday 2020.

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

