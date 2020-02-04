Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PS4 emulator for the PC 'GPCS4' can finally boot and run a game

By: Jak Connor from 36 mins ago

If you are a PC gamer and don't own a PlayStation 4 but would like to enjoy some PS4 titles, you might not be out of luck. Emulators are coming.

ps4-emulator-pc-runs-game-first-time_01

All PS4 emulators are currently under development by their creators, and most are still in their beta phases. One of these emulators is called GPCS4, and according to its creator, it can now officially boot and run a commercial game. While that is certainly eyebrow-raising news, beware that the framerate is barely acceptable for a good gaming experience.

Another thing to note is the commercial game that it's playing is We Are Doomed, which is a twin-stick shooter that is 2D. Hardly a demanding game at all. The best PS4 emulator for the PC that I could find is PCSX4, and it shows games such as God of War being played at extremely reasonable framerates. If you are interested in GPCS4, a link can be found here. If you want to check out PCSX4, a link to their website can be found here.

NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com

