US confirms first case of human-to-human coronavirus transmission

The US has just had the first human-to-human transmission of the deadly coronavirus

Officials located in Chicago have reported the very first case of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus on United States soil.

A Chicago woman who harbored the virus all the way back from the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, China, has infected her spouse. The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed this news just this past Thursday. This new case of the coronavirus on United States soil has marked the sixth confirmed case in the US. Worldwide, more than 130 people have contracted the virus and been killed by it.

At the moment, researchers expect that around 6,000 people have contracted the virus. Some researchers have said that this '6,000' is too small, and it's most likely that there are about 100,000+ people infected. The coronavirus has become such an issue that Blizzard recently canceled their Overwatch League, more on that story here. Some people are using this travesty as a way of making a quick dollar, check out that story here.