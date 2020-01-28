Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,563 Reviews & Articles | 66,641 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: This is our first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone

Tesla hits 102 billion market value, now second most valuable carmaker

Tesla has overtaken Volkswagen and become the world's second most valuable car manufacturer

By: Jak Connor from 45 mins ago

Tesla has earned itself a new achievement, as Elon Musk's company has managed to overtake Volkswagen and become the world's second most valuable car manufacturer.

tesla-now-second-valuable-car-company-1st-being-toyota_01

Tesla's market evaluation has risen over $102.66 billion, which exceeds the German car manufacturer Volkswagen at $89.68 billion. Other big companies such as General Motors are currently sitting at fourth with $49.88 billion, Honda at fifth with $49.71 billion, and Daimler at sixth with $48.29 million.

So who's first? Toyota has pulled ahead and is in the lead by far, with a market value of $230.95 billion. It seems that Tesla has a lot of leg work to do to take first place, which means that the company is going to be aiming to sell a lot more cars. In 2019 Tesla only sold 367,000 cars, compared to Volkswagen's 11 million. 2020 and beyond will be a different story, as the company will be pushing the electric vehicle standard further than ever before.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$10.99
$10.99$10.99$10.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2020 at 2:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:vrzone.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.