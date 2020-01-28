Leaked PlayStation 5 prototype was faked by Blender VFX expert

The recent PS5 devkit console revision leak was just a fake, and not even a real one--it was all digital.

That new PlayStation 5 hardware leak was too good to be true. In fact, it was too good to be real. The console itself was rendered by a VFX specialist using Blender and injected into the footage. It wasn't actually physically there, there was no special 3D printed case or hardware mock-up. Just a digital render complete with a PS4-style lightstrip with blinking orange, blue, and white light transitions.

The creator, Oby 1, did a short making of video that confirmed the fake-out. We get to see a step-by-step process on how the bootup screen and the digital console render were made.

Honestly it wasn't hard to see past the subterfuge, and there were a lot of things that didn't add up. The render had terrible ventilation, the back cords had weird placement, the Sony logo on the screen was misaligned, and of course there's the outdated Google Play and App Store logos.

Meanwhile, sources say Sony actually did prototype a unique X-shaped PlayStation 5 concept prototype, but the design was scrapped shortly after.

Right now the only confirmed PlayStation 5 design is the odd V-shaped devkit, which features tons of stingray-style intake/exhaust ports for easy stackability.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

PlayStation 5 Coverage: