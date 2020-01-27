AMD unknown APU: is this the mid-range Xbox Series S chip?

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour ago

A mysterious new APU from AMD has been discovered by '_rogame', with the new APU packing 8 CPU cores (no SMT so we have 8C/8T) at 4GHz and 16GB of shared memory between the RAM and VRAM (12GB RAM and 4GB VRAM).

As for the GPU that remains a total mystery for now, but what we do know is that this new APU could be anything -- anything from the Xbox Series S (Lockhart) APU for the mid-range next-gen Xbox, or it could be a successor to the Fireflight APU which powered the Subor Z+ console.

Even in its leaked form we still have benchmark scores to share, where the new APU has a 3DMark Time Spy score of 7.1K which is pretty good -- it keeps up with an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X + overclocked NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card which scores 7.3K. So while it won't blow the socks off of the Xbox Series X in terms of performance, we're looking at maybe this being the non-SMT version (whereas the Xbox Series X has the full 8C/16T chip) and thus powering the Xbox Series S / Lockhart console.

