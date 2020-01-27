The Terminator featured in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for a limited time

The Terminator has been featured in Mortal Kombat 11 and Gears 5, but now it's time for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The Terminator is making more appearances in games than ever before, with the T-800 featured in both Mortal Kombat 11 and Gears 5 last year -- but now it will be showing up in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Ubisoft took to their official Twitter account for Ghost Recon saying "The future is almost here. The Terminator arrives January 29". There's an update expected for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint at around the same time, which will fix issues with the game and introduce the Terminator at the same time.

We don't know how long the Terminator will be featured in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, but it should be similar to the introduction of the Predator in Ghost Recon: Wildlands. That was a limited-time event where gamers had to hide from the devastating Predator, and then had to battle it out in the end. The event with the Terminator in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint should be similar, but it's just too bad Breakpoint itself isn't the greatest game.