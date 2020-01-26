NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, was it predicted?

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have died in a helicopter crash in LA, shocking not just the United States, but the world. Bryant, along with his daughter and 8 others died in the helicopter crash.

Bryant was travelling in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, with no one surviving the crash. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said: "Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent".

However, in an episode of Comedy Central TV show 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights', they had Kobe Bryant crashing in a helicopter as the video I've embedded above shows. It's an eerie thing to see for sure and here we are on January 26, 2020 and Kobe Bryant and his daughter have sadly died in a helicopter crash.