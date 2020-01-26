Coronavirus rumored to be airborne, Trump in talks behind closed-doors

If you have read the news, then you have no doubt heard about China's coronavirus that is currently spreading around the globe. Now, sources are saying that the virus is airborne and can remain on objects.

The coronavirus is called 2019-nCoV and originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at an animal market. Researchers and scientists believed that snakes were the most probable animal that could have spread the virus, but then contradicting evidence surfaced claiming that there was "Nothing supports snakes being involved". At the moment, the origin of the virus is unknown, all researchers know is that it came from an animal.

Scott Wong, who is a Senior Staff Writer at The Hill, posted a Tweet a few days ago claiming that the coronavirus incubation period is "two weeks" and that Senators are leaving a closed-door Trump admin meeting. Wong also said in the same tweet that "they say it's an airborne virus that can remain on objects". Twitter user "#FreeAssange also claims that a source from the State Department said, "The coronavirus is airborne, this was discussed during a closed-door meeting between Senators & @RealDonaldTrump today."

TheMindUnleashed also reported that a source on the ground at Wuhan told them that medical supplies are dwindling at effected hospitals. Another worrying fact is that William Yang, East Asia Correspondent for DW News, shared the above tweet, which reveals that all hospital staff is forbidden to discuss the latest development in the Wuhan virus outbreak. Staffers aren't allowed to speak about the virus to their "family, relatives, and friends through email, phone calls, texts, WeChat, Weibo, or email".