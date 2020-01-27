Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,561 Reviews & Articles | 66,614 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: This is our first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone

Age of Empires III will be getting a Definitive Edition beta soon

A beta for Age of Empires III will be arriving within the coming weeks

By: Jak Connor from 17 mins ago

Age of Empires fans will have to prepare themselves for a new Definitive Edition, as news has just surfaced regarding the Age of Empires III Definitive Edition beta.

According to the official Age of Empires Twitter account, "THE TIME HAS COME" for the Age of Empires III Definitive Edition beta announcement. If you didn't know, the definitive edition for Age of Empires II has already been released, and it has been extremely well received by players. I can personally say after sinking some hours into it that the game is fantastic, and if Age of Empires III Definitive is anything like Age of Empires II Definitive Edition it should also be great.

The announcement reveals that within the next couple of weeks, a multiplayer beta test will be sent out to players who sign up for the beta. If you are interested in signing up for the coming beta test for Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, click this link here and follow the instructions. See you on the battlefield!

Buy at Amazon

Age of Empires III: Complete Collection - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.88
$25.88$25.88$25.86
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2020 at 12:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.