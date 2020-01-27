Age of Empires III will be getting a Definitive Edition beta soon

Age of Empires fans will have to prepare themselves for a new Definitive Edition, as news has just surfaced regarding the Age of Empires III Definitive Edition beta.

According to the official Age of Empires Twitter account, "THE TIME HAS COME" for the Age of Empires III Definitive Edition beta announcement. If you didn't know, the definitive edition for Age of Empires II has already been released, and it has been extremely well received by players. I can personally say after sinking some hours into it that the game is fantastic, and if Age of Empires III Definitive is anything like Age of Empires II Definitive Edition it should also be great.

The announcement reveals that within the next couple of weeks, a multiplayer beta test will be sent out to players who sign up for the beta. If you are interested in signing up for the coming beta test for Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, click this link here and follow the instructions. See you on the battlefield!