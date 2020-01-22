Goku replaced by Shaggy in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with this funny mod

I don't know what it is about the internet wanting Shaggy from Scooby-Doo in fighting games, but I certainly love it and definitely don't want it to stop.

Bandai Namco just released its latest installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Fighter Z: Kakarot. So far, the game is getting above average reviews, but what if you want to spice up your gameplay just a little bit more? Don't worry, Beatz has your back as he is currently working on Shaggy mod that will replace Goku.

In the above video, we can see that Beatz has trained Shaggy to fight exactly the same as a Z fighter. At the moment, there is no word on what this mod will be released, but as soon as it is, I will be sure to follow up with another post that provides the download link. For now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available to purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.