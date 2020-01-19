Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,554 Reviews & Articles | 66,495 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 leaked specs: up to 20GB GDDR6 RAM

Joe Biden: Silicon Valley game developers are 'little creeps'

The former VP and 2020 candidate for President added the games 'teach you how to kill people'

By: Anthony Garreffa from 40 mins ago

Sigh.

Joe Biden, the former Vice President (to President Obama) and now 2020 candidate for President of the United States, has illuminated us on his thoughts on game developers in Silicon Valley.

joe-biden-silicon-valley-game-developers-little-creeps_07

The beyond out of touch Biden was interviewed recently by The New York Times, where he was asked about the Obama administration and its legacy on Silicon Valley regulation. Biden commented on this subject about his talks with Silicon Valley leaders and their discussions on intellectual property rights, where he talked about a discussion he had with a game developer.

Biden, in his own words, said that this unnamed game developer was "one of the little creeps" that makes games that "teach you how to kill people". Biden continued: "And at one point, one of the little creeps sitting around that table, who was a multi- - close to a billionaire - who told me he was an artist because he was able to come up with games to teach you how to kill people, you know the - -".

At this point, the reporter interrupted Biden to make sure he was indeed talking about video games, and the former VP and 2020 candidate for POTUS agreed. He continued, using the words "righteous" and "overwhelming arrogance" in describing people who work in technology and game development in Silicon Valley.

Biden continued: "And then one of these righteous people said to me that, you know, 'We are the economic engine of America. We are the ones.' And fortunately, I had done a little homework before I went and I said, you know, I find it fascinating. As I added up the seven outfits, everyone's there but Microsoft. I said you have fewer people on your payroll than all the losses that General Motors just faced in the last quarter, of employees. So don't lecture me about how you've created all this employment".

He added: "The point is, there's an arrogance about it, an overwhelming arrogance that we are, we are the ones. We can do what we want to do. I disagree".

I think Biden needs to sit down, and just chill.

Buy at Amazon

Say No To Creepy Uncle Joe Biden Hands Grab Funny Election T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/19/2020 at 7:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:video-images.vice.com, nytimes.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.