Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,555 Reviews & Articles | 66,512 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 leaked specs: up to 20GB GDDR6 RAM

New study: 162 million IQ points have been stolen from US children

A new study has analyzed the effects of children being exposed to toxins and found a large loss in IQ points

By: Jak Connor from 12 mins ago

The research which has come out of New York University's Grossman School of Medicine has found that an extremely large number of cases of IQ point theft in children.

new-study-162-million-iq-points-stolen-children_01

The study, which was published in the journal of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, measured the effects of children being exposed to different toxins such as lead, mercury, pesticides, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers. The study examined the effects of these toxins in children between 2001 and 2016 and found that lead exposure resulted in a loss of 78 million IQ points. Pesticides followed behind the lead with a loss of 27 million IQ points and finally, mercury with a loss of 2.5 million IQ points.

The study found over 738,000 cases of intellectual disability, with a total loss of 162 million IQ points. So how did the children become exposed to these toxins? Flame retardants, which are polybrominated diphenyl ethers, are found in common household objects such as furniture items, electronics, and children's clothing. Pesticides can be found on fresh produce or picked up at restaurants that have incorrectly washed their produce, and lead can be found in older homes with old paint or even playgrounds.

For more information on this study, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

IQ (An IQ Novel (1))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/20/2020 at 8:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:sciencedirect.com, themindunleashed.com, sciencedaily.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.