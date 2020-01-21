New study: 162 million IQ points have been stolen from US children

A new study has analyzed the effects of children being exposed to toxins and found a large loss in IQ points

The research which has come out of New York University's Grossman School of Medicine has found that an extremely large number of cases of IQ point theft in children.

The study, which was published in the journal of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, measured the effects of children being exposed to different toxins such as lead, mercury, pesticides, and polybrominated diphenyl ethers. The study examined the effects of these toxins in children between 2001 and 2016 and found that lead exposure resulted in a loss of 78 million IQ points. Pesticides followed behind the lead with a loss of 27 million IQ points and finally, mercury with a loss of 2.5 million IQ points.

The study found over 738,000 cases of intellectual disability, with a total loss of 162 million IQ points. So how did the children become exposed to these toxins? Flame retardants, which are polybrominated diphenyl ethers, are found in common household objects such as furniture items, electronics, and children's clothing. Pesticides can be found on fresh produce or picked up at restaurants that have incorrectly washed their produce, and lead can be found in older homes with old paint or even playgrounds.

