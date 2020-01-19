Apex Legends now in third-person mode, for a limited time
By: Anthony Garreffa from 33 mins ago
EA and developer Respawn Entertainment did an interesting, and probably the craziest limited-time tweak to Apex Legends: third-person mode.
Yeah, Apex Legends has a very limited-time third-person mode that you can use and even the official Twitter account for the game explains it is a 'real out of body experience". I don't know how I feel about it at all, and as a big fan of Apex Legends myself, I don't think I would enjoy it -- but, it's cool to see Respawn playing around with this.
The limited-time third-person mode for Apex Legends ends on January 20, so if you want to try it out you're going to have to be awfully quick.
