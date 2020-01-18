Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,554 Reviews & Articles | 66,471 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Fortnite: 120FPS now on iPad Pro, something consoles can't do yet

Bulky headsets to be skipped for grain of sand-sized AR contact lenses

Mojo Vision wants to skip bulky headsets and jump straight into contact lens based augmented reality

By: Jak Connor from 50 mins ago

Eventually, technology will reach the point when both virtual reality and augmented reality won't require headsets; instead, all that humans will need is a special contact lens.

mojo-vision-prepares-augmented-reality-contact-lenses_01

Mojo Vision is pushing that future and with every new technology leap they are bringing it closer to reality. The tech startup wants to skip bulky headsets and move straight into contact lens-based AR with the Mojo Lens. The Mojo Lens projects images on the users' retina with a MicroLED display that is the size of a grain of sand.

This display has 70,000 pixels, measures in at 0.5mm across, and delivers 14,000ppi. The energy-saving technology is also extremely impressive, as it uses only 10% of the energy a normal LED would. On top of that, the MicroLED display can emit 5x to 10x the brightness an OLED display can. Some of the specifications have been listed below courtesy of Hexus.net.

mojo-vision-prepares-augmented-reality-contact-lenses_02
  • Single-core ARM-based processor
  • Image sensor
  • Tiny thin-film, solid state battery within the lens
  • Battery lasts all day and can be recharged using something similar to the Apple Airpods case.
  • Lens is a rigid, gas permeable design which sits on the white of the eye, not the cornea
  • Lens is made to fit user
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, Smartphone Powered Augmented (Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, Smartphone Powered)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$89.00
$89.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2020 at 6:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:hexus.net

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.