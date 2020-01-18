Bulky headsets to be skipped for grain of sand-sized AR contact lenses

Eventually, technology will reach the point when both virtual reality and augmented reality won't require headsets; instead, all that humans will need is a special contact lens.

Mojo Vision is pushing that future and with every new technology leap they are bringing it closer to reality. The tech startup wants to skip bulky headsets and move straight into contact lens-based AR with the Mojo Lens. The Mojo Lens projects images on the users' retina with a MicroLED display that is the size of a grain of sand.

This display has 70,000 pixels, measures in at 0.5mm across, and delivers 14,000ppi. The energy-saving technology is also extremely impressive, as it uses only 10% of the energy a normal LED would. On top of that, the MicroLED display can emit 5x to 10x the brightness an OLED display can. Some of the specifications have been listed below courtesy of Hexus.net.

Single-core ARM-based processor

Image sensor

Tiny thin-film, solid state battery within the lens

Battery lasts all day and can be recharged using something similar to the Apple Airpods case.

Lens is a rigid, gas permeable design which sits on the white of the eye, not the cornea

Lens is made to fit user