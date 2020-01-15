Intel Core i9-10990XE: 22C/44T chip at 5GHz teased with 380W TDP!

Intel is reportedly preparing a monster new HEDT processor on its 10th-gen Copper Lake family of CPUs, but this is heavy rumor territory folks.

The new CPU would be a monster 22-core/44-thread processor with an even more monstrous 380W TDP, with ComputerBase reporting from their sources that Intel is considering the use of XCC-Die on the LGA2066 socket (Xtreme Core Count).

LGA2066 has (at least until this new mysterious CPU arrives) had HCC (High Core Count) dies, but this could all change with a huge 22C/44T chip. Motherboard manufacturers also reportedly confirmed the rumors on the show floor of CES 2020, but once again -- this is all just rumor mill chatter, for now.