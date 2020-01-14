UK gamer seizes online, US teammate saves him with 5,000 mile call

There's no doubt that online gaming has a big stigma that surrounds it; harassment, flaming online, hacking and bullying. Sometimes that isn't all that happens though, and sometimes online gaming can save lives.

January 2nd could of ended a whole lot worse for 17-year-old Aiden Jackson who lives in the United Kingdom town of Widnes. While he was gaming with his 20-year-old friend Dia Lathora who is located in Texas, they were speaking to each other in a call and then Jackson suddenly stopped talking. In panic, Lathora attempted to ask Jackson if he was ok, and there was no reply, she then proceeded to do something amazing.

Lathora decided to call emergency services in Jackson's area, "When he didn't respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU." She managed to get into contact with Jackson's local emergency services, which rushed to his house and surprised his confused parents. The police and Jackson's parents found Jackson upstairs having a seizure. Jackson said to Sky News, "Next thing I knew, I was waking up with police and my parents in my room, saying that I'd just had a seizure".

Jackson has ADHD and Asperger's and previously had a seizure back in May last year, this is his second one. Ms Jackson commented on the events and thanked Lathora for her efforts, because if it wasn't for her the situation could of ended up a whole lot worse. "We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening. Dia had our address but didn't have any contact numbers, so it was amazing she managed to get help from so far away. I've spoken to her and expressed our thanks - she's just glad she could help."