Hardware modder makes the first GameCube Joy-Cons for Nintendo Switch

If you are a big Nintendo fan and an even bigger Super Smash Bros. fan, then you have probably dreamt about Nintendo releasing GameCube controller Joy-Cons that would just easily connect to your Switch.

For hardware modder 'Shank' this was a not-so-easy reality to manifest. In the above video, Shank pulls apart an official first-party Nintendo controller called a Wavebird. The process wasn't easy, though. Shank ran into many issues with the transfer of components, such as the Nintendo Switch having more buttons than a traditional GameCube controller and that extra 3D parts needed to be cut and added to finish the build.

Shank says that is will be uploading the CAD files for anyone who wants to re-create what he has done, but he did warn the public that this is a harder job than it seems and doesn't recommend it to anyone who thinks its just a copy-and-paste kind of job. For those that are handy around a soldering iron and really do want to re-create the original GameCube feel for their Nintendo Switch, this could certainly be worth doing.