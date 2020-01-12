Samsung's new Galaxy S20+ smartphone smiles for the (lots of) cameras

The first 'official' photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ are here

We know that Samsung is working on its new flagship smartphone, with rumors pegging it as the Galaxy S20 and now we have our first kinda-official look at Samsung's next big thing.

XDA Developers has the exclusive first snap of Samsung's new Galaxy S20+, with photos of both the front and back of the smartphone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy S20+ is the one we're looking at here today, with 4 rear-facing cameras and a flash on the back while the front has a punch hole camera cut out.

Samsung will be using an Infinity-O display with XDA Developers' anonymous source saying that the display is "much less curved than before" on the new Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The source said that it felt very similar to Google's previous-gen Pixel 2 XL handset, where it looks like they've used 2.5D glass over the normal curved glass for the Galaxy S20+.

There will be a handful of handsets in the Galaxy S20 range, with the Galaxy S20 4G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 4G, and Galaxy S20+ 5G. The US versions of the 5G-powered Galaxy S20 and Galaxy 20+ smartphones will pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 platform, while the non-US versions will include Samsung's new Exynos 990 SoC.