Samsung's new Galaxy S20+ smartphone smiles for the (lots of) cameras

The first 'official' photos of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ are here

By: Anthony Garreffa from 55 mins ago

We know that Samsung is working on its new flagship smartphone, with rumors pegging it as the Galaxy S20 and now we have our first kinda-official look at Samsung's next big thing.

XDA Developers has the exclusive first snap of Samsung's new Galaxy S20+, with photos of both the front and back of the smartphone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy S20+ is the one we're looking at here today, with 4 rear-facing cameras and a flash on the back while the front has a punch hole camera cut out.

Samsung will be using an Infinity-O display with XDA Developers' anonymous source saying that the display is "much less curved than before" on the new Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The source said that it felt very similar to Google's previous-gen Pixel 2 XL handset, where it looks like they've used 2.5D glass over the normal curved glass for the Galaxy S20+.

There will be a handful of handsets in the Galaxy S20 range, with the Galaxy S20 4G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 4G, and Galaxy S20+ 5G. The US versions of the 5G-powered Galaxy S20 and Galaxy 20+ smartphones will pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 platform, while the non-US versions will include Samsung's new Exynos 990 SoC.

NEWS SOURCES:xda-developers.com

