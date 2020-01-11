High density server liquid cooling? Alphacool has it at CES 2020

Alphacool had a render server in their suite at CES 2020, which was pushing thermal density to a new realm with a toasty 2990WX and quad 2080 Ti's

CES 2020 - Alphacool is well known for their custom liquid coolers for consumers. Think of it as enthusiasts liquid cooling, but one area many do not know they have a presence within is the professional space. Things such as HPC/Datacenter space where liquid cooling can be massively beneficial but also highly specialized due to the way rack space or U's are managed.

Alphacool has fully integrated solutions for rack-mount servers used for both compute or GPU offload rendering. As you can see here, they outfitted an X399/2990WX 32-core Ryzen Threadripper with four RTX 2080 Ti GPU's.

All of these with special inlets which come from the edge of the card and have their rubber tubing routed to a small splitter, which then feeds into a sizeable triple-fan radiator with thick high static pressure fans in push/pull configuration.

Here you can see that looping Cinebench for the CPU and Octanebench burning on all four GPUs and the max thermals for CPU are 60C while the hottest GPU is 56C under full load looped. This is impressive considering the density and can ensure longer hardware life along with more consistent performance thanks to lack of clock throttling due to thermals.

This may not seem like such a big deal to many of us enthusiasts but keep in mind that these sort of innovations especially in the rack space filter down to fund better consumer products as Alphacool discovers new ways to optimize their solutions. Also, this shows the engineering capabilities of the team behind the curtains at Alphacool.