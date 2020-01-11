Alphacool shows off Eisbecher Auro glass reservoir with RGB at CES

Alphacool really went all RGB this year at CES, and their Eisbecher Aurora glass reservoir is D5 enabled and has just as much show as it does go

CES 2020 - Alphacool had a strong presence at CES 2020, and their Aurora DRGB/ARGB applications have been at the forefront of much of the glitz and glamour. The part we are looking at today is no different. Today we are looking at Eisbecher Aurora.

Let's address the name first as that's where a lot of users scoff at Alphacool parts, but being a German company, their names tend to be a little strange to us USA folks. Well, according to Google translate, Eisbecher means Sundae, while separating them from Eis Becher roughly translates to "ice cream cup."

So, I am clearing up nothing in regards to the naming in this article, but I digress. So with the RGB Ice cream cup, we know its a full glass tube, which of course, means we have less to worry about in regards to scratching when cleaning. Also, note the two sized 150 and 250 each with the inner tubes Alphacool uses for anti-cavitation, which has always been a unique solution compared to some of the flat plates or foam pads used in some other solutions.

Here we have both the 150 and 250 individually. I like the ARGB effect available, and I assume that the units will plug into your ARGB controller or motherboard to sync with the rest of your hardware. The smaller 150 will likely fit well into smaller mid-tower, or even SFF custom loop builds. The larger 250 will work well in more massive builds such as an ample open space like a PCO11 Dynamic, or another watercooling showcase build where you have space to fill, and the Eisbecher has the volume to do so.

It is also worth noting that the Eisbecher Aurora is designed to deploy with a D5 style pump, and I assume that you can get them preinstalled directly from Alphacool ready to install.