Alphacool shows full cover Eiswolf Aurora GPU AIO at CES 2020

CES 2020 - Alphacool has been well known for a while now with their AIO and custom cooling solutions all based off of the roots of full custom liquid cooling. Their Eaisbaer line is a reliable indicator of this as for all intents and purposes, an Eisbaer unit is a Pump in block unit with a cooling baseplate or even block exactly like their custom options. These same units use G1/4 standard cooling fitments along with quick disconnects to allow adding more parts to the loop.

Here we have the LED-lit acrylic front block for NVIDIA GPUs along with the placard showing that the GPU blocks are nickel-plated copper. This makes for the beautiful shiny block but also helps with the tarnishing issue where copper can discolor, making for a less sightly build. The Eiswolf Aurora units are claimed to have a newer model DC-LT pump for quiet and cool running operation.

Sont worry AMD fans; Alphacool has an Eiswolf for you as well with the new RX series cards having their dedicated cooling as well.

One thing worth noting again for those who did not catch it the first time is that these Eiswolf units utilize real full cover GPU blocks, but prebuild a pump onto what would otherwise be a 240mm custom GPU loop. This means that for those who are uncomfortable with the idea of a full custom loop and the maintenance involved, you can now get a prefilled solution for your GPU.

Some of you may question why we even cover something like this as EVGA Hybrid coolers, and MSI seahawk cards already have custom solutions with AIO's. Well, this is true to an extent, but all of those solutions are Asetek based AIO's which is not a bad thing, but the cards rely on sinking all of the cooling wither to the pump head or rely on passive cooling via a mid-plate and an included fan. This is a true to life full cover block that cools all of the critical VRM bits along with the GPU core and memory. This is an excellent option for those more interested in performance than a custom hard tube build. The significant part of all of this is that this can be an entry step, so to speak, at getting into liquid cooling. And more can be added to the loop by simply adding on with the quick disconnects or even pulling the tubes entirely and custom tubing your build with more reservoir and radiator down the road.

We will be getting one of these units at the earliest convenience to see how it performs compared to the stock cooler on both our RX 5700XT card along with the RTX 2080 Ti. Until then, may your clocks be high, and your temps are chilly.