Segway has created a joy-stick controlled chair lounge called 'S-Pod'

CES 2020 - CES 2020 has shown consumers that manufacturers can make some truly great things, but now it's time for Segway's shot in the spotlight with its portable lounge?

Segway has called this new invention the S-Pod, and according to Engadget, who got a chance to sit in the pod, it's designed for future smart cities where cars aren't as abundant. So what's the design like? The S-Pod has two wheels at its base, and the pod itself is a comfy chair that holds sitters in the upright position. Those who sit in the pod can control which direction they want to go with a joystick located on the right armrest.

During Engadget's test ride at CES, they noticed that the joystick was quite sensitive, but after the correct amount of pressure was applied, they quite enjoyed the ride. The S-Pod test model at CES was capped at a max speed of just 7mph, but the final version will be able to reach speeds of up to 24mph. It will be able to travel 43 miles in total distance and only takes a short 2 hours to charge right back up to full. Segway plan on releasing the S-Pod commercially sometime at the end of the year.