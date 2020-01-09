Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 66,346 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Segway has created a joy-stick controlled chair lounge called 'S-Pod'

Segway has created a comfy portable joy-stick controller lounge on wheels

By: Jak Connor from 35 mins ago

CES 2020 - CES 2020 has shown consumers that manufacturers can make some truly great things, but now it's time for Segway's shot in the spotlight with its portable lounge?

twitch-hype-train-rewards-hot-donation-streaks-free-emotes_01

Segway has called this new invention the S-Pod, and according to Engadget, who got a chance to sit in the pod, it's designed for future smart cities where cars aren't as abundant. So what's the design like? The S-Pod has two wheels at its base, and the pod itself is a comfy chair that holds sitters in the upright position. Those who sit in the pod can control which direction they want to go with a joystick located on the right armrest.

During Engadget's test ride at CES, they noticed that the joystick was quite sensitive, but after the correct amount of pressure was applied, they quite enjoyed the ride. The S-Pod test model at CES was capped at a max speed of just 7mph, but the final version will be able to reach speeds of up to 24mph. It will be able to travel 43 miles in total distance and only takes a short 2 hours to charge right back up to full. Segway plan on releasing the S-Pod commercially sometime at the end of the year.

Buy at Amazon

Kicsky Wheels Scooters for Kids with Seat Folding

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.45
$49.45--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 11:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.