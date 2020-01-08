Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update: 6.1.1 doesn't change tier lists

When an update drops for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players' hearts have a sudden panic feeling as they are wondering if their main character has been nerfed (reduced in overall power). Luckily, today isn't one of those days.

Right off the bat, I can say that update 6.1.1 doesn't change any current fighter at all, meaning that no pro-player tier list will be altered. Update 6.1.1 is just an amiibo support update that has been rolled out to allow access to the new Dark Samus amiibo and Richter amiibo -- that's it!

How do I know this? Simply check out the patch notes on this link, as well as on your Nintendo Switch. At the moment, every current fighter now has their own amiibo, excluding the Fighter Pass DLC fighters -- Joker, Terry Bogard, Hero and Banjo-Kazooie. Nintendo is still yet to announce the final fighter for the Fighter Pass DLC, and if I were to speculate when they would do this, I'd say that they are most likely waiting for the next Nintendo Direct. So stay tuned.