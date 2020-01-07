KIOXIA unveils enterprise-class storage solutions during CES 2020

CES 2020 - KIOXIA America had a substantial showing of their new enterprise flash solutions during CES 2020 at their suite in the LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada.

KIOXIA has new PCIe Gen 4 SSD's for enterprise and datacenter with their new CM & CD models. These units are not AIC's or M.2 interface but U.2 (formally SFF-8639) and are visually similar to the SATA Express connector.

All of KIOXIA's enterprise SSD's use BiCS flash and can range in capacity up to an insane 30TB+ per unit (for the CM6)! Endurance also has a pretty wide span ranging from .5 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) up to 3 DWPD.

For the eagle-eyed among you, KIOXIA has not solely driven headfirst into U.2 NVMe solutions; they have not forgotten about the SAS users out there. Their PM5 series was on display as well, which is SAS-3.0 compatible and still, BiCS powered ranging up to over 15TB.

SATA even made a showing with KIOXIA offering their HK6 series supporting data center class flash storage for users who require compatibility with the quickly aging interface. The HK6 series tops out at capacities of 7.6TB.