PiBo is an adorable, helpful robot that can cure your loneliness

PiBo is an assistant robot that can not only help you with your day, but also your loneliness

CES 2020 - So you might not be a people person, that's ok, but everyone needs a bit of companionship whether that comes in the form of a pet such as a dog, cat, goldfish or even a robot?

Meet PiBo, a helpful service robot that has multiple skills up his robotic sleeves. PiBo can act as your alarm clock, find out the weather for the day based on your location, fill you in on the top news stories, play your favorite music, and take pictures with its 5MP camera. Not only can PiBo do all those things, but it also has voice and facial recognition so just you can bond with PiBo and no one else.

So how tall is this robot? PiBo measures in at just over a foot tall and runs the custom Linux-based Circulus OS on a 1.4Ghz quad-core chip and 1GB of RAM. Unfortunately, there is a downside to PiBo. The battery inside of the robot is only 3,400mAh and only lasts for about 2 hours. That's not the worst of it though, PiBo takes 5 hours to charge... Hopefully, with new editions to PiBo, the Korean company behind it can implement some longer life into it.