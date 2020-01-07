Xbox Series X HDMI pass-through currently not supported
Xbox Series X doesn't currently have HDMI pass-through, but things could change
Current Xbox Series X devkits don't support HDMI pass-through and don't actually have USB Type-C ports, sources tell Thurrot.com's Brad Sams.
Last night AMD got into hot water by showing off an erroneous Xbox Series X render that showed two HDMI ports for HDMI pass-through and a bunch of USB-C ports. AMD later clarified the render wasn't actually from Microsoft and doesn't accurately represent the next-gen Xbox.
So what kind of ports does the Xbox SX have? According to multiple sources with access to Xbox Series X hardware, early versions of the system don't include dual HDMI ports and there's no USB Type-C connectivity.
Xbox Series X ports
3x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports (1 in front, 2 in back)
1x HDMI out port
1x Ethernet port
1x Digital audio port
1x Power port
1x Mystery port (possibly for devkit debugging)
Remember this info probably isn't based on the final version of the Xbox Series X, and probably reflects devkits (the big hint is the mystery port). The system will likely go through multiple revisions before the consumer-facing box is ready, but don't expect it to look dramatically different than the shoebox shape Microsoft unveiled at The Game Awards 2019.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
