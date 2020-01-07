Xbox Series X HDMI pass-through currently not supported

Xbox Series X doesn't currently have HDMI pass-through, but things could change

Current Xbox Series X devkits don't support HDMI pass-through and don't actually have USB Type-C ports, sources tell Thurrot.com's Brad Sams.

Last night AMD got into hot water by showing off an erroneous Xbox Series X render that showed two HDMI ports for HDMI pass-through and a bunch of USB-C ports. AMD later clarified the render wasn't actually from Microsoft and doesn't accurately represent the next-gen Xbox.

So what kind of ports does the Xbox SX have? According to multiple sources with access to Xbox Series X hardware, early versions of the system don't include dual HDMI ports and there's no USB Type-C connectivity.

Xbox Series X ports

3x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports (1 in front, 2 in back)

1x HDMI out port

1x Ethernet port

1x Digital audio port

1x Power port

1x Mystery port (possibly for devkit debugging)

Remember this info probably isn't based on the final version of the Xbox Series X, and probably reflects devkits (the big hint is the mystery port). The system will likely go through multiple revisions before the consumer-facing box is ready, but don't expect it to look dramatically different than the shoebox shape Microsoft unveiled at The Game Awards 2019.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

